VC SALU visits exams center

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto paid a surprise visit to ongoing annual examination hall at Government Degree College, Karondi, Taluka Mirwah.

While talking to the appearing candidates, the VC told that we are providing all allied facilities to our candidates adding that education is extremely essential for everyone to grow and succeed in life. Education increases self-confidence and assists in developing the personality of a person, he added.

Dr. Ibupoto said that youth are the agent of change, they could play a pivotal role in the betterment of society.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed his entire satisfaction over the arrangement made for the peaceful and smooth conduct of examinations in a conducive and congenial environment.