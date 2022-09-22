UrduPoint.com

VC SALU Visits Ongoing Classes

Sumaira FH Published September 22, 2022 | 12:30 PM

VC SALU visits ongoing classes

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto on Thursday paid a visit of ongoing classes of second semester-2022 after resumption of academic activities at the campus.

Dr Ibupopto visited the various institutes and departments along with deans of faculties, directors, chairperson of institutes and departments and advisor for academics. During the visit, the VC interacted with faculty members and students and checked the attendance of the faculty members.

The Vice Chancellor stressed them to take their classes with the spirit of regularity and punctuality so the academic gap during the havoc of monsoon rains could be covered. He also directed the students to maintain their regularity and punctuality in their classes so they could pursue higher education from this prestigious Institution. He expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made for the smooth conduct of classes.

More Stories From Pakistan

