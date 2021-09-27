VC Samreen Hussain plants tree

Vice Chancellor (VC), Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University Sukkur, Prof Samreen Hussain on Monday planted a tree at the university

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University Sukkur, Prof Samreen Hussain on Monday planted a tree at the university.

She said that plants, trees and greenery are the true old friends of human beings which play pivotal role in keeping our environment pleasant, healthy and livableDeans of different faculties, chairmen and officials were also present on the occasion.