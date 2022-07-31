(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) :The Pakistani ambassador to the USA has hosted a reception in honor of the vice chancellors of various Pakistani universities, including VC Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam Dr. Fateh Marri and discussed higher education matters in Pakistan.

Ambassador Masood Khan welcomed all guests at Pakistan House, Washington DC, and expressed their views on academic matters in Pakistan and opportunities for Pakistani students to pursue higher education in other countries, including the United States.

He expressed satisfaction with the positive role of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Provincial HECs for academic research and appreciated the efforts and services of all the VCs of the public and private Pakistani universities.

VC SAU Dr. Fateh Marri briefed the Pakistani ambassador about agricultural education, research, agribusiness, agri-tourism, indigenous crop seeds, animal breeds, innovations in agriculture technology, and export opportunities in Sindh.

VC IBA Karachi Dr. Akbar Zaidi, VC University of Engineering and Technology Lahore Dr. Mansoor Sarwar, Professor University of UTAH USA Dr. Aslam Chaudhry, VC Swabi University Dr. Shahnaz Urooj, VC Women University Quetta Dr. Sajida Noreen, and Pro-VC Balochistan University of Information and Technology, Engineering and Management Sciences Dr. Abdul Rehman, and others participated in the luncheon and reception.