VC SAU calls upon youth to aware of cyber security

The Vice Chancellor (VC) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) TandoJam Dr. Fateh Marri has called upon the youth to be aware of cyber security in order to keep safe your database and information from hackers

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellor (VC) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri has called upon the youth to be aware of cyber security in order to keep safe your database and information from hackers.

The world has rapidly moved towards digitization and now all business is incomplete without intervention of Information Technology, he said.

He expressed these remarks while addressing the opening ceremony of a day-long seminar and workshop on "Cyber Security and Current Challenges", organized by the Information Technology Center of Sindh Agriculture University on Tuesday.

In order to protect personal data, he said that there was the need to ensure saving business and information from cyber hackers and viruses.

Today's youth need to understand modern information, he said and hoped that the seminar which was organized by the university will be beneficial for the students.

In the future, the Vice Chancellor said that most of the employment opportunities will be created in the information technology sector, therefore, it is important to master modern knowledge, for which students should work hard.

Raheel Iqbal, cyber security consultant and cloud security architect, said that the event will provide students with information on how to protect against cyber-attacks and secure data.

Dr. Mir Sajjad Talpur, Director Information Technology Center said that IT has touched every sphere of life and has a great role in new experiences, skills and development.

Dr. Yaqoob Koondhar said that new experiments and inventions with rapid pace are being witnessed in information technology. The IT is playing an important role in the development of the world, he added.

Among others, Deans of faculties Altaf Siyal Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar and Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Prof. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Anil Kumar, Dr. Ziaul Hassan Shah and Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sohito also attended the event.