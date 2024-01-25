VC SAU Congratulates Four Graduates For Outstanding Performance In Competition
Sumaira FH Published January 25, 2024 | 07:03 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2024) The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam Dr. Fateh Mari congratulated four graduates of the University for their outstanding performance including second position at the provincial level in the National Idea Bank Award competition.
According to the University's spokesman on Thursday, 80 candidates from different universities of the province participated in the competition, which was held at Jinnah University of Women Karachi, 24 graduates were successful at the provincial level, including four students at SAU Tandojam, and one graduate also secured the second position. The VC congratulated the winners of the University and expressed that it has marked a momentous occasion as four talented candidates from our University were selected to compete at the national level.
Dr. Waseem Laghari, from SAU achieved second position in the Sindh region, while Engr. Zaheer Ahmed Khan, Ms. Ujala Liaqat and Muhammad Asif are among the winners.
The VC stated the achievements at the Provincial award ceremony serve as a testament to the prowess of Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam and the incredible potential within its students. He said the university continues to play a pivotal role in shaping future leaders and contributing to the advancement of the agricultural landscape in the region.
Dr. Fateh Mari also applauded the efforts of Dr. Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito, Director of Business Incubation Center and Focal Person NIB. Dr. Sahito apprised the VC about the capabilities of the students on the occasion, while Vice Chancellor presented certificates to the winners.
