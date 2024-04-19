VC-SAU Distributes Scholarship Cheques Among Students Of Flood-affected Areas
Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 04:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, Dr. Fateh Marri distributed the second installment of scholarship cheques among twenty (20) undergraduate students during a ceremony held at the University senate hall on Friday. This initiative is part of the Higher Education Commission's USAID-funded merit and needs-based scholarship Program, specifically targeting areas of Sindh Province affected by floods.
According to the spokesman of University, Dr. Fateh Marri mentioned the adverse impact of climate change on the country's agricultural system, noting its ripple effects on people's lives. He particularly highlighted the challenges faced by students from lower-income backgrounds in pursuing their education. Through these scholarships, financial assistance is provided to alleviate the burden of poverty and financial constraints, allowing students to concentrate on their studies, he added.
Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance, underscored the student financial aid office's commitment to offering opportunities for scholarships to talented students. He mentioned their efforts in organizing awareness sessions and extending full assistance to students. Dr. Kumbhar also extended a warm invitation to new sponsors and philanthropists to support the education of deserving students through scholarships.
Deputy Director Syed Nauman Ali Shah presented details of the scholarship program, highlighting the development of an E-form for students. This form includes an application form, scholar database, alumni information and a survey form.
Recent Stories
Hania enjoys vacations in London
IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s economy
Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals
Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media
Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024
Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona
At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals
G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid
EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge
5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Kashmiri leader calls on UN to prioritize resolution of decades-old conflict1 minute ago
-
DC opens water filtration plants rehabilitation project1 minute ago
-
Dry, cloudy weather forecast in Sukkur1 minute ago
-
ANP announces schedule of intra-party elections11 minutes ago
-
Provincial policy dialogue on curbing trafficking in persons, smuggling of migrants held11 minutes ago
-
Tobacco industry's another deliberate attempt to lure children towards smoking11 minutes ago
-
DC for timely preparations for heavy rains11 minutes ago
-
Intermittent rain not letting cold season fade away; to continue for another day21 minutes ago
-
Foreign guests remain safe; one guard injured, CM informed21 minutes ago
-
Sikh pilgrims return to Lahore from Kartarpur after Baisakhi Mela21 minutes ago
-
Seminar highlights importance of kitchen gardening, herbs31 minutes ago
-
Good governance, relief for masses top priorities of govt: Sarfraz Bugti31 minutes ago