Open Menu

VC-SAU Distributes Scholarship Cheques Among Students Of Flood-affected Areas

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2024 | 04:10 PM

VC-SAU distributes scholarship cheques among students of flood-affected areas

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, Dr. Fateh Marri distributed the second installment of scholarship cheques among twenty (20) undergraduate students during a ceremony held at the University senate hall on Friday. This initiative is part of the Higher Education Commission's USAID-funded merit and needs-based scholarship Program, specifically targeting areas of Sindh Province affected by floods.

According to the spokesman of University, Dr. Fateh Marri mentioned the adverse impact of climate change on the country's agricultural system, noting its ripple effects on people's lives. He particularly highlighted the challenges faced by students from lower-income backgrounds in pursuing their education. Through these scholarships, financial assistance is provided to alleviate the burden of poverty and financial constraints, allowing students to concentrate on their studies, he added.

Dr. Muhammad Ismail Kumbhar, Director of University Advancement and Financial Assistance, underscored the student financial aid office's commitment to offering opportunities for scholarships to talented students. He mentioned their efforts in organizing awareness sessions and extending full assistance to students. Dr. Kumbhar also extended a warm invitation to new sponsors and philanthropists to support the education of deserving students through scholarships.

Deputy Director Syed Nauman Ali Shah presented details of the scholarship program, highlighting the development of an E-form for students. This form includes an application form, scholar database, alumni information and a survey form.

Related Topics

Sindh Senate Education Agriculture Student HEC From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Hania enjoys vacations in London

Hania enjoys vacations in London

11 minutes ago
 IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s econo ..

IMF Officials assure support to Pakistan’s economy

44 minutes ago
 Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of ..

Naqvi directs foolproof measures for protection of Chinese nationals

1 hour ago
 Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US m ..

Israel carries out attack inside Iran, report US media

4 hours ago
 Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army ..

Saudi Assistant Minister of Defence calls on army chief

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 April 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 April 2024

8 hours ago
 Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Bar ..

Rock-solid Ruud racks up season-leading win in Barcelona

16 hours ago
 At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' repr ..

At UN, Iran says it will make Israel 'regret' reprisals

16 hours ago
 G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

G7 hears calls for 'critical' Ukraine aid

16 hours ago
 EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US c ..

EU seeks to leverage might to confront China, US challenge

16 hours ago
 5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambu ..

5 Customs officials martyred as their vehicle ambushed by terrorists in D I Khan

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan