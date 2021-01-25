UrduPoint.com
VC SAU Emphasizes Imparting Education With Modern, Digital Method

Mon 25th January 2021

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor (VC) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam Monday said that as the world moves from technology to digitization in agriculture, teachers and scholars should now focus on modern and digital methods instead of traditional teaching and research activities at the Agriculture University.

Addressing the faculty and heads of departments at the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering, Dr. Fateh Marri said that GIS satellite system related to agriculture, water and other natural resources of Sindh should be expanded and training of students and farmers was needed in this regard.

He said that climate change, measurement of agricultural lands and urban areas and survey of soil and water, closure of natural drainage, increase in environmental pollution, unordered rainfall during monsoon season, such projects and problems, including mapping of natural aquifers in Sindh can be solved in better direction with the use of remote sensing and GIS systems.

He said that experts of Sindh Agriculture University can start working on various projects in collaboration with national and International institutions and research into existing aquifers, various technologies and machinery used to keep crops, fruits and vegetables fresh for a long time should also be developed.

He said that there was a need to understand use of modern technology to reduce the post-harvest losses. He said that the importance of traditional agricultural implements is rapidly diminishing in the world.

TheDean of the Faculty Dr. Naimatullah Leghari briefed the Vice Chancellor about the faculty. Among others, Dr. Abdullah Arijo, Academic Advisor to the Vice Chancellor, Dr. Altaf Sial, Director ORIC, Engr. Riasat Ali Kabar, Director Quality Enhancement cell, Dr. Qamaruddin Jogi, Director Students Affairs, Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Siyal, Prof. Muhammad Aslam Samon, Dr. Munir Mangrio, Dr. Mahmood Leghari, Dr. Mashooq Talpur, Amanullah Tunio, Dr. Bakhtawar Wagan and Dr. Ahmed Ali Taggar were present on the occasion.

