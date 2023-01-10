VC SAU inaugurates Bukhari Model High School academic bloc

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2023 ) :The Vice Chancellor (VC) of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) TandoJam, Dr. Fateh Marri Tuesday inaugurated the Bukhari Model School academic block, scientific laboratory and library.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony, the Vice Chancellor while commending the academic services of Prof. Mushtaq Bukhari said that he was a role model as despite difficult circumstances, he rendered valuable services in the field of education and research and played a major role in providing the best academic environment to the youth of Sindh.

Prof. Mushtaq Bukhari played an active role in the development of the Sindh Agriculture University in its early days, he added.

Dr. Fateh Marri said that despite the passage of 44 years, the work done by Prof. Mushtaq Bukhari has become a source of enthusiasm for students. His major achievement was the establishment of a model school for children of the surrounding area along with children of university staff, VC said.

He said in this era of competition, students should have to work hard in the field of education to prove their ability.

The efforts will be made to construct a new building of Bukhari Model School and the package of faculty providing excellent academic services to the students, the Vice Chancellor assured.

Dr. Syed Nadeem Ahmed, the son of late Prof. Mushtaq Ahmed Bukhari said in his recorded message from Canada that it was a matter of honor for our family that despite the passage of almost half a century, tributes are being paid to the services of his father which is an example of a living nation, He said that this school was started with the efforts of his father, but unfortunately died the day after the establishment of the school.

Syed Nadeem Ahmed also announced financial support for the school.

The Chairman, School Management Committee Dr. Mahmood-ul-Hassan Mughal said that BMHS has become one of the best schools in the district and informed that state of the art science laboratory, computer laboratory, multimedia class, library and staff room have been established in the school in order to provide quality education to the students. "Along with the development of the school, we have preserved the history of other personalities associated with this school including Prof. Mushtaq Bukhari", he said.

The Principal of the school Zahra Imran said that a large number of students of this school clinched the highest number of medals in the recent sports competitions and they also secured distinction marks in the board examinations.

The Vice Chancellor also distributed certificates of appreciation to those students who showed high performance in various fields, while the students also participated in speeches and sports.

Among others, Deans Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dr. Syed Ghiyasuddin Shah Rashdi and Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Registrar Ghulam Mohiyuddin Qureshi, Director Finance Aneel Kumar, Dr. Khadim Hussain Wagan, Dr. Aijaz Soomro, Mumtaz Ahmed Jakhro, Manzoor Hussain Lakhair, Jam Ghulam Murtaza Sahito and Muhammad Shahmir Lochi were also present on the occasion.