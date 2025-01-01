VC SAU Presents Four-year Performance Report
Faizan Hashmi Published January 01, 2025 | 06:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2025) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tando Jam has undergone a transformative journey, overcoming severe financial challenges and achieving milestones in academic excellence, research innovation, and student development.
While talking to media persons, Dr. Mari presented an overview of his four-year tenure, showcasing remarkable progress in various domains.
Dr. Fateh Mari revealed that the university had successfully resolved its financial crisis, ensuring timely payment of salaries and cleared outstanding dues. He credited concerted efforts for securing new projects worth PKR 600 million and introducing eight new degree programs. These initiatives had opened doors for numerous scholarships and paid internships, benefiting thousands of students.
Highlighting research advancements, Dr. Mari stated that SAU had focused on developing pure seeds for farmers and introducing new crop varieties. The establishment of a modern greenhouse in collaboration with Turkey and academic agreements with international universities and organizations had enhanced SAU's global reputation, he said and added that currently, scholars from SAU were pursuing higher education in countries such as China, Turkey, Germany, Canada, the USA and Australia.
He said that state of the art laboratories and classrooms had been established, alongside the establishment of smart classroom facilities on the main campus and affiliated campus.
He further informed that over 4,000 students now benefit from enhanced scholarships and internships. The university also launched an endowment fund, while alumni initiated scholarships to support deserving and talented students, he said.
He said, “For the first time, SAU registered intellectual property rights for 10 products and inventions. The university has showcased its research and achievements through national and international conferences, events and exhibitions, including the Mango and date Palm Festivals and forums on organic and medicinal plants. Students have also garnered accolades for IT and business ideas at national and international platforms.” He added.
The Vice Chancellor highlighted the improved campus environment, with better hostel facilities, clean drinking water and internet access, while policies like 70% mandatory attendance had increased student participation and academic performance. He added that the university also promoted sports, organized job fairs, IT, and food exhibitions and conducted hundreds of workshops and training programs in collaboration with USAID, FAO, and TIKA.
