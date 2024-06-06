VC SAU proposes foundation to boost agricultural development in Sindh

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam Dr Fateh Muhammad Mari has proposed the establishment of a foundation consisting of retired professors, officers and employees under the supervision of the SAU, with the aim of playing a prominent role in agricultural development. Addressing the farewell program on the occasion of the retirement of Director Admissions Ahmed Khan Mangi here Thursday, the VC hinted at a comprehensive plan to register more than 12,000 farmers.

According to the SAU spokesperson, the Vice-Chancellor said that this initiative had been organized to help farmers through agricultural graduates, who would provide them with important information and support on seeds, nursery, animal breeding and modern agricultural technology and this foundation would be established on the lines of successful projects like Green Pakistan Drive, NLC and Fauji Foundation.

We want to leverage the experiences of our senior professors and officers through this, and various related projects will help in making fundraising effective, he said.

Highlighting the responsibility of the 10,000 students studying in the SAU, Dr Mari said that the University had recently registered and signed MoUs with exemplary farmers during the Mango Festival in Mirpurkhas. “Our future plans include registering 12,000 farmers across the country, with a focus on Sindh,” he added. He stressed the need for the University's academic and research efforts to be closely linked with the farming community.

The ceremony was attended by Dean Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, Director Finance Anil Kumar, President of the Officers Association Manzoor Hussain Lakhair, General Secretary Muhammad Ashraf Rustmani, heads of various departments and a large number of officers and staff.