VC SAU Proposes Foundation To Boost Agricultural Development In Sindh
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 06, 2024 | 04:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam Dr Fateh Muhammad Mari has proposed the establishment of a foundation consisting of retired professors, officers and employees under the supervision of the SAU, with the aim of playing a prominent role in agricultural development. Addressing the farewell program on the occasion of the retirement of Director Admissions Ahmed Khan Mangi here Thursday, the VC hinted at a comprehensive plan to register more than 12,000 farmers.
According to the SAU spokesperson, the Vice-Chancellor said that this initiative had been organized to help farmers through agricultural graduates, who would provide them with important information and support on seeds, nursery, animal breeding and modern agricultural technology and this foundation would be established on the lines of successful projects like Green Pakistan Drive, NLC and Fauji Foundation.
We want to leverage the experiences of our senior professors and officers through this, and various related projects will help in making fundraising effective, he said.
Highlighting the responsibility of the 10,000 students studying in the SAU, Dr Mari said that the University had recently registered and signed MoUs with exemplary farmers during the Mango Festival in Mirpurkhas. “Our future plans include registering 12,000 farmers across the country, with a focus on Sindh,” he added. He stressed the need for the University's academic and research efforts to be closely linked with the farming community.
The ceremony was attended by Dean Dr. Inayatullah Rajpar, Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, Director Finance Anil Kumar, President of the Officers Association Manzoor Hussain Lakhair, General Secretary Muhammad Ashraf Rustmani, heads of various departments and a large number of officers and staff.
Recent Stories
Realme C63's Rumored Superior Features Spell Trouble for Vivo Y17s
Madiha Imam condemns online harassment over husband's religion
Sarim Burney accused of smuggling 20 babies to US over past year
Govt tells SC Imran Khan not in solitary confinement
SC resumes hearing on appeals over NAB law reversal
Break the Bias, Own the Stage: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Empowers Women to Conquer ..
Hear From the Best: Top Pakistani Tech & Lifestyle Content Creators Share Their ..
32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024
All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PDU, PIPS organize orientation program for newly elected senators8 minutes ago
-
Brother, sister set record by obtaining top positions in multiple disciplines in GCU8 minutes ago
-
Mobile snatchers arrested8 minutes ago
-
No compromise on illegal commercialisation: FDA8 minutes ago
-
Minister Irrigation announces zero-tolerance policy for water theft18 minutes ago
-
Govt Degree College Margalla Campus renovation, upgrade finished with enhanced facilities18 minutes ago
-
SCCI suggests no new tax on business community for success of Tajir Dost Scheme18 minutes ago
-
Measures taken against dengue reviewed in meeting18 minutes ago
-
Police recovers abducted youngster, reunites with parents18 minutes ago
-
Former Governor KP calls on CM KP, discusses socio-economic issues28 minutes ago
-
2 fabrics units fined for causing pollution28 minutes ago
-
Hyderabad Press Club to organize Mango party on June 828 minutes ago