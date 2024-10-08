Open Menu

VC SAU Underscores Role Of Agricultural Engineers In Canal Irrigation Systems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 08, 2024 | 08:05 PM

VC SAU underscores role of agricultural engineers in canal irrigation systems

Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam Dr Fateh Marri underscored the pivotal role of agricultural engineers in understanding canal irrigation systems and ensuring the efficient supply of water to crops through precise crop water requirement calculations

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam Dr Fateh Marri underscored the pivotal role of agricultural engineers in understanding canal irrigation systems and ensuring the efficient supply of water to crops through precise crop water requirement calculations.

According to the SAU spokesperson, addressing a dinner reception held in honour of the newly elected members of the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), Dr Mari emphasized the need for recognizing and utilizing the expertise of agricultural engineers in key sectors such as irrigation and farm infrastructure to meet the demands of modern agriculture.

He further said that education was rapidly transforming, making the role of engineers essential in all fields. Agricultural engineers, in particular, should be acknowledged for their significant contributions to sustainable farming practices.

Dr. Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, Vice Chancellor of NED University of Engineering and Technology Karachi, and newly elected Vice Chairman of PEC, pledged that the PEC would address the challenges faced by engineers.

He also acknowledged the decisive role agricultural engineers played in the PEC elections despite their smaller numbers and expressed plans to discuss their concerns, including technical allowances, with Chief Minister of Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah.

Dean of the Faculty of Agricultural Engineering at SAU and member of the PEC governing body from Sindh Dr. Altaf Ali Sial reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for the rights of engineers, particularly agricultural engineers, whose importance has often been overlooked. He emphasized the need to highlight their contributions on various platforms.

Chairman of the Pakistan Society of Agricultural Engineers Syed Mansoor Rizvi highlighted that over 300 agricultural engineers graduate annually from seven universities across the country, yet they are not provided with sufficient opportunities in fields such as agricultural machinery, irrigation and related areas.

The event was attended by engineers from SAU, Mehran University, Quaid-e-Awam University Nawabshah and NED University Karachi.

Former Vice Chancellor Dr. Khalil Ahmed Abbupoto, Dr. Inam Bhatti, Dr. Muhammad Bux Bhutto, Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Dr. Muneer Mangi, Dr. Shoukat Soomro, Dr. Ishaq Abro, Dr. Abdul Jabbar Sangi and Dr. R.B. Vistro were also among attendees. The evening concluded with a musical performance by young singer Waqar Mallah.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Chief Minister Education Water Agriculture Young Pakistan Engineering Council Nawabshah University Of Engineering And Technology Murad Ali Shah Event All From

Recent Stories

7 drug dealers arrested, 06 kg drugs seized

7 drug dealers arrested, 06 kg drugs seized

16 seconds ago
 AJK PM emphasizes to devise effective response str ..

AJK PM emphasizes to devise effective response strategy for minimizing loss of ..

17 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Azerbaijan relations grounded in deep ro ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan relations grounded in deep rooted cultural, religious affin ..

2 minutes ago
 BZU holds strategic collaboration for academic exc ..

BZU holds strategic collaboration for academic excellence meeting

17 minutes ago
 Salman Rafique chairs meeting regarding Children's ..

Salman Rafique chairs meeting regarding Children's heart surgery program

17 minutes ago
 KU ISST celebrates World Space Science

KU ISST celebrates World Space Science

17 minutes ago
Police arrest three members gang involved in stree ..

Police arrest three members gang involved in street crimes

17 minutes ago
 Foolproof security plans finalized for SCO Summit: ..

Foolproof security plans finalized for SCO Summit: IGP

17 minutes ago
 Chairman CDA directs to resolve electricity issues ..

Chairman CDA directs to resolve electricity issues in Park Enclave-II,III

4 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi reviews construction work of Jinnah ..

Mayor Karachi reviews construction work of Jinnah Bridge

4 minutes ago
 Police get further two-day custody of Aleema, Uzma ..

Police get further two-day custody of Aleema, Uzma Khan

4 minutes ago
 Devastating earthquake 2005 anniversary: facing n ..

Devastating earthquake 2005 anniversary: facing natural calamities with patienc ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan