VC says placing Sargodha University among 500 best universities his prime goal

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Qaiser Abbas has said his prime goal is to include the University of Sargodha (UoS) in the ranking of 500 best universities of the world and 100 of Asia.

He was addressing the annual dinner reception held on Thursday in honour of the faculty and staff and retired teachers of the university. He said that Sargodha University had many opportunities for science and technology, modern research, community services and coordination with demands of modernity, and in this regard, cooperation of faculty members and staff of Sargodha University would be required, he added.

The VC said that faculty members were the backbone of any educational institution while the process of appointments to more than 300 key seats of the faculty would be completed by June 2023, which would double the number of research papers of Sargodha University.

He said that the quality of teaching in Sargodha University was very good, but various projects including faculty development programmes are under consideration to further improve teaching quality.

He said that alumni and retired faculty members were an asset to the university, and Alumni Club and lifetime Alumni Membership Cards would be launched in the university. Also, he added, offices would also be provided to alumni so that they promote connections among existing students. A club would also be established for retired faculty members to utilise their experience for faculty training, the VC announced.

District Police Officer Tariq Aziz, Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Nadeem Nasir, Vice Chancellor Punjab University of Technology Rasool Prof. Dr. Rauf Azam, Vice Chancellor Guru Nank University Nankana Sahib Prof. Dr. Muhammad Afzal, Director and Executive President Tang Chinas International education and Technology China Max Ma, Dr. Abdul Ghani, senior university teachers, deans, presidents of various departments, administrative officers and a large number of teachers participated in the dinner.

At the end of the ceremony, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas also gave honorary and commemorative shields to the retired teachers.