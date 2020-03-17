UrduPoint.com
VC SBBU Chairs Meeting Regarding Online Classes

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 04:03 PM

A meeting of academic heads along with the deans and relevant heads was held in Syndicate Hall Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Nawabshah, chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :A meeting of academic heads along with the deans and relevant heads was held in Syndicate Hall Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Nawabshah, chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani.

According to SBBU spokesperson, "Kashif Noorani the SBBU SBA will be going to start it's online classes for remaining course as per guidelines from HEC." It was decided in the meetings with officials of university that LMS leaning process was world wide recognized educational system in this panic situation of coronavirus.

Authorities had ensure that what's app group would be easiest mode of communication in the deprived and less develop areas of Nawabshah as compare to the other urban higher studies institutions, in this connection micro classes technology would be helpful for the teachers and students as well for easy access to information in this modern era .

Finally online classes would be started through LMS leaning process form 6 April 2020. Moreover it would be proved no noble cause for the betterment of education form SBBURIAN through using PPT, audio video recordings of lecturers and many other possible sources.

