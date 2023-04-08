Close
VC SBBU Expresses Grief Over Demise Of Prof.Ajmal

Muhammad Irfan Published April 08, 2023 | 01:40 PM

VC SBBU expresses grief over demise of Prof.Ajmal

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirabad Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani has expressed his grief over the sad demise of Assistant Professor Dr Muhammad Ajmal Sawand of IBA University Sukkur.

Vice Chancellor said that Dr Ajmal rendered valuable services in the field of education.

Vice Chancellor paid tributes to Dr Ajmal and said that the services of Late Dr AJmal would always be remembered and prayed for his forgiveness.

