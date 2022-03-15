VC SBBU inaugurates Badminton championship

Higher Education Commission of Pakistan and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirbad jointly organized a three-day All Pakistan Badminton Championship for girls, under the auspices of Directorate of Students Welfare and Sports Society

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Higher education Commission of Pakistan and Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University Shaheed Benazirbad jointly organized a three-day All Pakistan Badminton Championship for girls, under the auspices of Directorate of Students Welfare and Sports Society.

The championship was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Amanat Ali Jalbani at the University Sports Complex. The championship organized at national level is being participated by teams of 17 universities. Addressing the inaugural function, Vice Chancellor and DIG Police said that sports were also important, parallel to educational activities as these promote leadership skills specially among girl students.