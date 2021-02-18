UrduPoint.com
VC Seeks Cooperation Of Teachers To Meet Challenges Faced By SAU

VC seeks cooperation of teachers to meet challenges faced by SAU

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor (VC) Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tando Jam Dr. Fateh Marri Thursday said the University was facing numerous challenges therefore, teachers and experts have a great responsibility to carry out research work to improve the ranking of the university. Addressing a reception hosted in his honor by the University Teachers' Association (SAUTA) on Thursday, he said that the expenditure of the university would have to be reduced in order to meet out the financial constraints.The university management was paying more than Rs. 5 million on account of monthly electricity bills, therefore the solar system would be installed and used in university offices and classrooms, he informed and added that a letter will be written to the government in this regard. He informed that the university management has decided to run various departments as well as business of seeds, poultry hatcheries, feed, milk, nursery, milk products, fruits, by products, animal products and crops on commercial basis.

Efforts were also underway to reduce the deficit through internal resources while university professors and scholars would have to work on new projects, which would improve the institution and its ranking.Speaking on the occasion, President of Teachers Association Pir Ahmed Naqi Shah assured cooperation from teachers adding that teachers were with their Vice Chancellor in the development of the university. He however emphasized that formation of more faculties with infrastructure are required due to rapidly increasing enrollment rate in the campus.Besides, Dr. Imtiaz Ali Nizamani, General Secretary SAUTA, Bhai Khan Solangi and Mumtaz Sheikh also addressed the participants of the reception.

