VC Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU Visits Academic Bloc

Fri 31st January 2020 | 05:43 PM

Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr. Parveen Shah paid a surprise visit to the on going academic session at faculties of natural sciences, management sciences and education, said a release here on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC), Shah Abdul Latif University (SALU), Khairpur, Prof Dr. Parveen Shah paid a surprise visit to the on going academic session at faculties of natural sciences, management sciences and education, said a release here on Friday.

Dr. Parveen Shah interacted with the students and teachers and inquired the students about their problems.

The Vice Chancellor advised the students to maintain regularity and punctuality during their classes adding that students are the ambassador of the nation and it is your sole responsibility to acquire higher education.

She said despite severe financial crunch, we are committed to provide the students the possible facilities in pursuing their higher education and research, she added.

VC Shah expressed her entire satisfaction on the conduct of the classes in full swing at the above faculties.

During the visit, various Deans, Registrar and other officials were present.

