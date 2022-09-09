UrduPoint.com

VC Shows Concern Over Engineering Council Devising Framework

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 09, 2022 | 04:50 PM

VC shows concern over Engineering Council devising framework

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2022 ) :The Vice Chancellors of public and private sector universities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa unanimously showed concern over the recent notification issued by the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC) with regards to devising the Framework for Entry Test relating to admission to the engineering programs.

The meeting was held Friday under the Chairmanship of Prof Dr. Iftikhar Hussain, Vice Chancellor, UET Peshawar and attended (in-person and online) by the Vice Chancellors of public and private sector universities, members of PEC Governing Body and senior officials of Educational Testing and Evaluation Agency (ETEA) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The meeting urged the PEC to withdraw the notification for it could impact the engineering education in future, adding, it did not engage all the stakeholders thus lacked due process of careful review.

The meeting further decided that any change in the existing PEC policy would be carried out through due engagement of stakeholders.

The Vice Chancellors also vowed to continuously strive for ensuring quality improvement to enhance professional and practical skills of the engineering graduates so that they keep pace with the world.

They urged the PEC to ensure that a suitable mechanism is followed by involving the members of the Governing body and vice chancellors in all such matters.

