VC Sindh Agriculture UniTando Jam Highlights The Key Issues

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:25 PM

VC Sindh Agriculture UniTando Jam highlights the key issues

The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Prof. Dr. Mujeebuddin Memon Sahrai highlighted the key issues that were hampering the barriers in the development of Agriculture Sector of the country

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam Prof. Dr. Mujeebuddin Memon Sahrai highlighted the key issues that were hampering the barriers in the development of Agriculture Sector of the country.

While addressing the participants,He said lack of technology, lack of certified seed, old methods of cultivation conventional faring practices,absence of ecological based cropping pattern, depletion of forests, lack of modern post-harvest technologies were the main issues in Sindh Pakistan.

He said that these issues could be resolved through organizing the national, international events to come up with possible remedies under the environment of Pakistan and their adoption to improve the agricultural productivity in the country.

He said the entire economy of the country was based on agriculture sector and Sindh has blessing of rich fertile lands,irrigation system with river and canals.

Sindh Agriculture University would utilize this blessing for well being of the rural communities of the province,he said and added that there was a need to adopt modern technology of agricultural engineering for the development of agriculture sector. The university was also striving for organizing national and international conferences to promote research and technology to the end users, he informed.

He hoped that this conference would provide the platform to the researchers, farmers, academia,experts and researchers to share and exchange the innovation and technology to build the gap about emerging technologies of agriculture engineering in the country.

The Vice Chancellor appreciated the chairman conference organizing committee Prof. Dr. Khalil Ahmed Ibupoto and other members for holding the international event in befitting matter.

