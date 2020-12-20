VC Sindh Uni condoles model school teacher death

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat has condoled the death of teacher at Varsity's Syed Panah Ali Shah Model school and wife of senior journalist Manzoor Mirani.

In his condolence message, the Vice Chancellor said that the deceased teacher was one of the hard-working teachers of Syed Panah Ali Shah Model School and rendered unforgettable services for imparting quality education in every capacity.

He expressed deep grief over the demise of Model School's teacher and wife of journalist Manzoor Mirani and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Dr Burfat also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant her the highest place in paradise.