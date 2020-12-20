UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VC Sindh Uni Condoles Model School Teacher Death

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 05:40 PM

VC Sindh Uni condoles model school teacher death

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr Fateh Muhammad Burfat has condoled the death of teacher at Varsity's Syed Panah Ali Shah Model school and wife of senior journalist Manzoor Mirani.

In his condolence message, the Vice Chancellor said that the deceased teacher was one of the hard-working teachers of Syed Panah Ali Shah Model School and rendered unforgettable services for imparting quality education in every capacity.

He expressed deep grief over the demise of Model School's teacher and wife of journalist Manzoor Mirani and offered condolences to the bereaved family.

Dr Burfat also prayed to Allah Almighty to grant her the highest place in paradise.

Related Topics

Sindh Education Wife Family

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality named one of world’s five mos ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai, Singapore exchange design experiences in vi ..

11 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues Decree on Board of Trus ..

41 minutes ago

Pre-travel vaccinations must be taken at least one ..

41 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler opens Abu Bakr Al Siddiq Mosque in K ..

2 hours ago

Ajman Ruler names Secretary General for ICO

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.