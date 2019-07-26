UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VC Sindh University Calls For Multidimensional Research On Coastal, Deltiac Areas

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 05:56 PM

VC Sindh University calls for multidimensional research on coastal, deltiac areas

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat while appreciating the research activities of Centre for Coastal and Deltaic Studies of Thatta Campus said the centre has been engaged in highlighting issues of coastal and delta area and conducting research based studies for solving the problems

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat while appreciating the research activities of Centre for Coastal and Deltaic Studies of Thatta Campus said the centre has been engaged in highlighting issues of coastal and delta area and conducting research based studies for solving the problems.

This, he said while holding meeting with the Focal Person Sindh University Thatta Campus Prof. Dr. Sarfraz Hussain Solangi and Director Centre for Coastal and Deltaic Studies Prof. Dr. Mukhtiar Ahmed Mahar on Friday.

The VC said that Sindh coastal and deltaic region needs the research based studies particularly on saline water aquaculture, seawater intrusion, freshwater aquifers and various socio-economic dynamics of livelihood and maintenance of natural ecosystem specially for adaptation measures to face the climate change and freshwater scarcity conditions at the coastal and deltaic area of Sindh.

He said that scientific and social research studies will bring the adaptive recommendations for new venues for the coastal communities.

On the occasion Prof.

Dr. Sarfraz Hussain Solangi and Prof. Dr. Mukhtiar Ahmed Mahar handed over the Vice Chancellor booklets comprising research studies on review of Sindh Coastal Development Authority Act 1994 and Sindh Coastal Development Plan, razor clam fishery and socio-economic conditions of fishing community in coastal areas of Sindh Pakistan for accreditation of M.Sc certification, education and research on coastal fisheries management in Sindh Pakistan.

According to university spokesman, meanwhile, Dr Naeem Gul Gilal of Department of business Administration, Sindh University Mirpurkhas Campus also called on the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat after completing his PhD from Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China.

Dr. Gilal shared with the VC details of his research project which he carried out abroad as well as significance of his endeavors.

Dr. Burfat congratulated the scholar upon his success and observed that despite being a young faculty, he exhibited immense academic and professional strength by completing his research project in a foreign land successfully in time.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Technology Business Education Water China Young Jamshoro Thatta From

Recent Stories

71st martyrdom day of Capt. Sarwar Shaheed (NH) to ..

2 minutes ago

Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) completes 22 pro ..

2 minutes ago

DPO promises Khidmat Markaz at Sialkot airport

2 minutes ago

"Hepatitis free Rawalpindi" Programme launched

2 minutes ago

Russia Expects Mir Payment System to Spread Throug ..

13 minutes ago

Russian Upper House Ratifies Deal Between Russia, ..

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.