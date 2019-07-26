VC Sindh University calls for multidimensional research on coastal, deltiac areas

(@imziishan)

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat while appreciating the research activities of Centre for Coastal and Deltaic Studies of Thatta Campus said the centre has been engaged in highlighting issues of coastal and delta area and conducting research based studies for solving the problems

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2019 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat while appreciating the research activities of Centre for Coastal and Deltaic Studies of Thatta Campus said the centre has been engaged in highlighting issues of coastal and delta area and conducting research based studies for solving the problems.

This, he said while holding meeting with the Focal Person Sindh University Thatta Campus Prof. Dr. Sarfraz Hussain Solangi and Director Centre for Coastal and Deltaic Studies Prof. Dr. Mukhtiar Ahmed Mahar on Friday.

The VC said that Sindh coastal and deltaic region needs the research based studies particularly on saline water aquaculture, seawater intrusion, freshwater aquifers and various socio-economic dynamics of livelihood and maintenance of natural ecosystem specially for adaptation measures to face the climate change and freshwater scarcity conditions at the coastal and deltaic area of Sindh.

He said that scientific and social research studies will bring the adaptive recommendations for new venues for the coastal communities.

On the occasion Prof.

Dr. Sarfraz Hussain Solangi and Prof. Dr. Mukhtiar Ahmed Mahar handed over the Vice Chancellor booklets comprising research studies on review of Sindh Coastal Development Authority Act 1994 and Sindh Coastal Development Plan, razor clam fishery and socio-economic conditions of fishing community in coastal areas of Sindh Pakistan for accreditation of M.Sc certification, education and research on coastal fisheries management in Sindh Pakistan.

According to university spokesman, meanwhile, Dr Naeem Gul Gilal of Department of business Administration, Sindh University Mirpurkhas Campus also called on the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat after completing his PhD from Huazhong University of Science and Technology, China.

Dr. Gilal shared with the VC details of his research project which he carried out abroad as well as significance of his endeavors.

Dr. Burfat congratulated the scholar upon his success and observed that despite being a young faculty, he exhibited immense academic and professional strength by completing his research project in a foreign land successfully in time.