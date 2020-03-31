VC Sindh University expresses grief over demise of Abdul Qadir Junejo

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has expressed his deep grief and sorrow on the sad demise of eminent writer and scholar Abdul Qadir Junejo

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has expressed his deep grief and sorrow on the sad demise of eminent writer and scholar Abdul Qadir Junejo.

Terming his death a great loss, the vice chancellor said that Abdul Qadir Junejo was the man of caliber and being writer he always pointed out the social issues of Sindh. Being the Director Institute of Sindhology, the vice chancellor said that the services of late Abdul Qadir Juenjo will be remembered for long.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage of bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss.