VC Sindh University meets newly appointed VC SBB Varsity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :Newly appointed Vice Chancellor of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University, Benazirbad Prof. Dr. Amanat Ali Jalbani called on Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat at his office on Thursday.

According to university spokesman, the two counterparts shared a wide range of views on the issues of mutual academic and research interest. Dr. Burfat extended Dr.

Jalbani felicitations upon his rightful career elevation, anticipating that SBB University would greatly benefit from Dr. Jalbani's expertise, scholarship, experience and insight.

Dr. Jalbani, eulogizing success stories of the University of Sindh under leadership of its Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat, said he would replicate Dr. Burfat's reform initiatives at SBB University. Dr. Burfat showed the guest around university's prominent points partaking major developments.