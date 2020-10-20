UrduPoint.com
VC Sindh University Vows To Compensate Academic Loss Following Corona Closure

Sumaira FH 56 seconds ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:41 PM

The acting Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro vowed to continue efforts to compensate academic loss following varsity's closure for a span of 6 months in the wake of COVID-19

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :The acting Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro vowed to continue efforts to compensate academic loss following varsity's closure for a span of 6 months in the wake of COVID-19. The university management has started bringing productive results on the campus as the result of LLB Part-I is announced while the annual examinations of remaining papers of B.A, B.Sc and M.A were also underway, he said while talking to retiring faculty members of the university. The VC praised the services of Dr. Imtiaz Pirzado (Economics), Dr. Shabir Shaikh (Public Administration) and Dr. Ghulam Ali Jareko (Sindh development Studies Centre) who paid a courtesy call on the acting Vice Chancellor at his office on Tuesday upon their retirement after attaining the age of superannuation.

Prof. Kalhoro informed that he had issued directives to the controller of annual examinations to instantaneously declare the remaining results of LLB Part-II and Part-III so that the students might seek jobs in the field or start their law practices.He said that as per plan, he chalked out to bring the varsity back to the annual academic Calendar, the classes of second semester in all the batches of various disciplines will be commenced from November 2, 2020 to January 31, 2021 and the academic activities would continue six days in a week including Saturday.

On the occasion Dr. Kalhoro expressed best wishes for the retiring professors. The professors thanked the acting Vice Chancellor for the reverence and farewell they received by him.

