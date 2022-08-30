UrduPoint.com

VC SMBBMU Chairs Meeting Regarding Relief Activities In Flood-hit Areas

A high-level meeting under the chair of Vice Chancellor (VC) Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana Professor Dr. Anila Attaur Rehman held here on Monday

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2022 ) :A high-level meeting under the chair of Vice Chancellor (VC) Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Medical University (SMBBMU) Larkana Professor Dr. Anila Attaur Rehman held here on Monday.

It was decided in the meeting to establish a flood relief fund on behalf of the university by forming various committees, while deliberating on the relief of the victims of current floods in Larkana and surrounding areas.

The meeting also decided that the officers and faculty members of grade 17 and 18 would contribute Rs 5000 and the officers of grade-19 and above will donate Rs 10,000 in the flood relief fund, meanwhile students help will also be sought in fund raising for the flood victims.

Taking further decisions in the meeting, a flood relief fund was also established by the university, in which all the essential items will be provided to the victims as per their needs.

On the other hand, on the special instructions of the VC SMBBU, medical camps were being organized by Ghulam Mohammad Mehar Medical College at Abad and Bagurji near Sukkur Barrage, in front of Sukkur Press Club.

In which patients of diarrhea, eye, throat diseases and malaria patients were being treated free of cost where 20 consultants were carrying out their duties, while 540 patients were also treated free of charge last day in the medical camps.

On this occasion, VC Prof. Dr. Anila Atta-ur-Rehman said that we will not leave our people alone in this difficult time.

The meeting was attended the all deans of the university, principals of affiliated colleges and concerned officers.

