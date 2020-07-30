VC SMIU Dr. M.Ali Shaikh inspects land allotted to SMIU for Hawksbay Campus

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU), Dr. Muhammad Ali Shaikh on Thursday expressed gratitude to Sindh government for a land allotted to SMIU at Hawksbay for its campus and said it is an important milestone for all of us because so far there is no campus of any university in this vicinity.

He expressed these views after inspecting the land allotted by Sindh government to SMIU Hawksbay campus, said a spokesperson of the SMIU.

On this occasion the Deans, Registrar, Director Planning, Director Finance and other officials were also present.

Dr.Shaikh said that the chief minister of Sindh trusted our abilities and provided this land to the alma mater of Quaid-e- Azam for a noble cause." To develop the campus, he said that they will work on PC-I of the campus till September. "After the construction of the campus we will provide ample opportunity to young people from Hawksbay suburbs to get education."He furthered, SMIU will be able to produce more educational opportunities at Hawksbay.