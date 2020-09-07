VC SMIU for focus on research work in field of IT

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :Vice Chancellor of Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) Prof. Dr. Mujeeb-u-Ddin Sahrai Memon said that the role of Information Technology is emerging in the 21st century and faculty members should focus more on research work.

He said this while presiding over the meeting of the Department of Computer Science and its faculty members at Talpur House of SMIU, said a spokesperson of SMIU on Monday.

The Vice Chancellor urged on faculty members to organize international conferences, short courses, seminars, workshops.

He said that the faculty members should focus on research and innovation and seek supported projects from the local and international sponsor and donor agencies.

Dr. Sahrai said the departments may work in national and international collaboration and find productive opportunities through signing the Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs).

He said the department should create a yearly plan that shall produce result oriented objectives.