VC SMIU inspects final semester exams

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Final semester examinations for the session of Spring 2022 have been started at Sindh Madressatul islam University (SMIU) from June 20 and would continue till 26th June.

Vice Chancellor of the university Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai inspected examination halls here on Tuesday and keenly observed examination process.

Dr. Abdul Hafeez Khan, Advisor to the Vice Chancellor on Academic, Dr. Zahid Ali Channar, Director Post Graduate Studies and Furqan Iftikhar, Controller Examinations were accompanied him.

During the inspection Vice Chancellor Dr. Sahrai talked to the students appeared in the examination and checked question papers also.

On this occasion, Dr Mujeeb Sahrai said discipline must be maintained strictly during the examinations, because examinations are test of knowledge, students are gained during their studies," he said and added that the learning ability of students is also gauged from examinations."