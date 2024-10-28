VC SMIU leads solidarity walk to observe Kashmir Black Day

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Sindh Madressatul islam University organized a walk on Monday to observe Kashmir Black Day and show solidarity with Kashmiri people and raise voice for right to self-determination of Kashmiris.

The walk was led by Vice Chancellor SMIU Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai and participated by deans of different faculties, chairpersons of academic departments, officers, other employees and students. The walks started from the Main Building of SMIU and was culminated at the I.T. Tower of the university.

Earlier, the Directorate of Students’ Affairs and Counselling (DSA) of SMIU organised a solidarity program at the auditorium of the varsity where Vice Chancellor Dr. Mujeeb Sahrai condemned the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India and atrocities meted out with innocent Kashmiri people by Indian forces.

He stressed upon the UN, world community and peace-loving people of the globe to raise voice behind the just struggle of Kashmiri people for their right to self-determination and urge India to end its occupation of Kashmir and extra judicial killing in occupied Kashmir.

“The world shuld come forward to resolve the issue of the occupied Kashmir and save the population and beautiful land of Kashmir,” Dr. Sahrai said and added that since 27th October 1947, every young generation of Kashmiri people had faced brutality of Indian forces.

Vice Chancellor of the Alma Mater of founder father - Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, said India was not implementing UN resolutions for the last 77 years, therefore, the UNO must take action against India for violation of its resolutions.

He further said that if the issue of Kashmir would have been resolved at least 30 years ago, the whole region would have been prosperous and developed.

Dean of SMIU Dr. Zahid Ali Channar, Director of DSA and students also highlighted agonies of Kashmiri people through speeches and short stories. A documentary on Kashmir was also screened on the occasion. Deans, chairpersons, heads of different departments, faculty, officers and students attended the event.