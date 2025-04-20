VC Stresses Ownership Of Institutional, Provincial Resources
Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2025 | 06:10 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, has called upon professors and all stakeholders of higher education institutions to adopt a strong sense of ownership and responsibility toward their universities.
He emphasized that the protection and development of institutional resources requires collective commitment from faculty, students, administrative staff, and officers.
Dr. Siyal made these remarks while addressing a farewell luncheon held in honor of Prof. Dr. Mujahid Hussain Leghari, retired Professor of Horticulture and Chairman of the High Power Farms Committee.
The event was hosted by Engineer Riasat Ali Kubar and Muhammad Ashraf Rustmani.
Highlighting the crucial role of universities in addressing agricultural challenges, Dr. Siyal stated, “We must all contribute to academic excellence, research growth, and problem-solving for provincial agriculture.If the rights or resources of our institutions are ever threatened, our response should be proactive, unified, and constructive.
”
He further praised Dr. Mujahid Leghari’s decades-long service, acknowledging his valuable contributions to teaching, research, and institutional development.
Dr. Leghari played an instrumental role in safeguarding university assets and promoting academic integrity throughout his career,” Dr. Siyal added.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, paid tribute to Dr. Leghari, recalling their shared journey through academia and faculty representation. “He remained a dedicated and principled advocate for both institutional progress and faculty welfare,” he said.
Several speakers, including Engineer Riasat Ali Kubar and Mr. Muhammad Ashraf Rustmani, lauded Dr. Leghari’s leadership and legacy within the university.
The farewell event was attended by a large number of faculty members and senior officials, including Dean Dr. Inayatullah Rajper, Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, Dr. Pir Ahmed Naqi Shah, Dr. Fahad Nazir Khoso, and Mr. Suresh Kumar Wadhwani.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Govt utilizing all available resources for public welfare: Rana Munawar2 minutes ago
-
VC stresses ownership of Institutional, Provincial Resources2 minutes ago
-
Foolproof security at churches2 minutes ago
-
DPM, Omani FM discuss ties2 minutes ago
-
Gang busted, stolen motorbikes recovered2 minutes ago
-
Foreign dignitary’s arrival prompts strict security on express highway2 minutes ago
-
Governor KP extends Easter greetings, emphasizes peace, tolerance, unity12 minutes ago
-
R.Y Khan launches 5-day anti-polio campaign12 minutes ago
-
Woman dies in road accident12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s health sector producing good research that needs to be implemented: Mustafa Kamal12 minutes ago
-
WASA directed to complete desilting before monsoon season22 minutes ago
-
Governor KP slams government over non-payment of salaries in universities22 minutes ago