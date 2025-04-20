Open Menu

VC Stresses Ownership Of Institutional, Provincial Resources

Faizan Hashmi Published April 20, 2025 | 06:10 PM

VC stresses ownership of Institutional, Provincial Resources

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) Tandojam, Dr. Altaf Ali Siyal, has called upon professors and all stakeholders of higher education institutions to adopt a strong sense of ownership and responsibility toward their universities.

He emphasized that the protection and development of institutional resources requires collective commitment from faculty, students, administrative staff, and officers.

Dr. Siyal made these remarks while addressing a farewell luncheon held in honor of Prof. Dr. Mujahid Hussain Leghari, retired Professor of Horticulture and Chairman of the High Power Farms Committee.

The event was hosted by Engineer Riasat Ali Kubar and Muhammad Ashraf Rustmani.

Highlighting the crucial role of universities in addressing agricultural challenges, Dr. Siyal stated, “We must all contribute to academic excellence, research growth, and problem-solving for provincial agriculture.If the rights or resources of our institutions are ever threatened, our response should be proactive, unified, and constructive.

He further praised Dr. Mujahid Leghari’s decades-long service, acknowledging his valuable contributions to teaching, research, and institutional development.

Dr. Leghari played an instrumental role in safeguarding university assets and promoting academic integrity throughout his career,” Dr. Siyal added.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Aijaz Ali Khooharo, Dean of the Faculty of Social Sciences, paid tribute to Dr. Leghari, recalling their shared journey through academia and faculty representation. “He remained a dedicated and principled advocate for both institutional progress and faculty welfare,” he said.

Several speakers, including Engineer Riasat Ali Kubar and Mr. Muhammad Ashraf Rustmani, lauded Dr. Leghari’s leadership and legacy within the university.

The farewell event was attended by a large number of faculty members and senior officials, including Dean Dr. Inayatullah Rajper, Dr. Manzoor Ali Abro, Registrar Ghulam Mohiuddin Qureshi, Dr. Pir Ahmed Naqi Shah, Dr. Fahad Nazir Khoso, and Mr. Suresh Kumar Wadhwani.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025

10 hours ago
 ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Banglade ..

ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final

21 hours ago
 PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs ..

PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans

21 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultan ..

PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..

22 hours ago
 Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected ..

Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson

1 day ago
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, ..

Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..

1 day ago
 Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Ind ..

Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..

1 day ago
 Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison

1 day ago
 CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit ..

CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan

1 day ago
 Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start t ..

Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow

1 day ago
 Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old ..

Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan