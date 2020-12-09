UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VC SU Calls For Making Corruption Free Society According To New Generation Desires

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 09th December 2020 | 06:40 PM

VC SU calls for making corruption free society according to new generation desires

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2020 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has called for a joint struggle for making a corruption free society according to desires of the new generation.

The new generation wanted a corruption free society and the youth had decided to fight against corruption, the Vice Chancellor stated this while addressing the participants of an awareness walk organized on Wednesday to mark the World Anti-Corruption Day.

Led by the Vice Chancellor, the awareness walk was brought out from the zero point of the varsity and reached at the central library where the participant officers, faculty and employees showed their commitment towards eradication of social evil from society through their slogans.

The Vice Chancellor hoped that Pakistan would be a corruption free country soon adding that the only way leading to a welfare society was depending on sustainable merit and a justice system.

He said that all segments of society will have to join hands to eradicate the menace of corruption in society but he said the role of academia was more significant in this regard.

"The real categorization of a human is honesty, sincerity, integrity and reliability", he said and added, corruption is not about taking or giving money but it has many forms which also include negligence in performing one's duties and rendering one's services dishonesty.

He said if the research work of other scholars were reproduced and got it published with someone's own name in form of plagiarism, was also a form of corruption. The use of unfair means in the examinations was also a kind of corruption which could be called 'academic corruption', he added.

He said, teaching is a prophetic profession, it's a noble work therefore we have a lot of responsibility lying on our shoulders as teachers. "Let's be honest with our universities and other educational institutions and role models for our students", he said.

The Vice Chancellor said that the corruption was annihilating the national establishments like termite adding that there was a stern need of corruption free institutions for further growth, development and progress of the country.

"Every individual has to play his role for a corruption free society. We can jointly serve Pakistan in a betting manner. Let's join hands together against dishonesty", the vice chancellor proposed and added that islam termed both the individuals sinful who take or give bribes.

The participants of the walk at the campus were holding banners inscribed with slogans against corruption. The purpose of the observance of Anti-Corruption Day was to make steps through creating awareness in a bid to prevent corruption from spreading in the society.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Corruption World Progress Jamshoro Money All From Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Breastfeeding Friends Association reveals results ..

13 minutes ago

MoHAP sheds light on achievements of ‘Reaya’ p ..

28 minutes ago

‘We’ll be more powerful by holding by-election ..

50 minutes ago

Samsung Redefines Consumer Viewing Experience with ..

51 minutes ago

2020 becomes TECNO’s year with the highest scale ..

1 hour ago

Hina Pervaiz Butt tenders resignation in move agai ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.