VC SU Calls On Education Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 16, 2022 | 05:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2022 ) :The newly appointed Vice Chancellor Sargodha University Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas met Minister of Higher Education Punjab Raja Yasir Humayun Sarfraz on Friday.

Reforms in education sector as well as strategies for promoting quality education and encouraging a research culture were also discussed.

The minister emphasised to improve the higher education sector in Punjab by ensuring merit and transparency.

He directed the secretary higher education to resolve the lingering issues of public sector universities at earliest.

Dr Qaisar Abbas said, "Liaison between industry and academia is a prerequisite for transforming higher education sector into industry and enabling it to compete at a global level."He said Pakistan could also achieve economic prosperity by strengthening ties between academia and industry.

Dr Abbas said that the traditional educational system needs to be changed, so that students could acquire technical skills.

