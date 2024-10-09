Open Menu

VC SU Condoles Death Of Ex-Chairperson Urdu Department Dr. Sadia Naseem

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2024 | 03:10 PM

VC SU condoles death of Ex-Chairperson Urdu department Dr. Sadia Naseem

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sindh Professor (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro has condoled the sad demise of Dr. Sadia Naseem, former Chairperson of urdu department.

In a condolence message on Wednesday, Dr. Kalhoro paid tribute to Dr.

Sadia’s contributions as an academician, researcher and writer.

He emphasized that her dedicated service to the university will be fondly remembered, and her absence will be deeply felt by the entire academic community.

The Vice-Chancellor extended his sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed the Allah almighty may grant here highest place in paradise.

