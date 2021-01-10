VC SU condoles over death of Indonesian Consulate General in Karachi

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat has expressed deep grief over the sad demise of the consulate general of Indonesia in Karachi Totok Prianamto who passed away on Sunday morning in a Karachi hospital.

In his condolence message, the Vice Chancellor said that he met him numerous times on various occasions in Pakistan and found him a scholarly and eminent personality. "We both always discussed academic linkages and collaboration in the sphere of research between Sindh University and the Universities of his country whenever we met at SU or in Hyderabad as he was a regular visitor of Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce & Industries (HCCI)", he recalled.

He said, Totok Prianamto visited Sindh University's Area Study Centre whenever he was invited, adding that he donated some precious books to the centre some couple of days back.

Paying glowing tributes to his diplomatic services, Dr Burfat said that he made unwavering efforts to strengthen the relations between Pakistan and Indonesia in every capacity and persuaded as well as convinced the Indonesian traders and investors to come to Pakistan for investment purposes.

Expressing condolences over the demise of the Indonesian Consulate General, the Vice Chancellor said that the death of the diplomat was a great loss equally for the both countries and his diplomatic services will always be remembered.