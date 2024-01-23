Open Menu

VC SU Inaugurates Thesis Show In Institute Of Art , Design

Published January 23, 2024

VC SU inaugurates Thesis Show in Institute of Art , Design

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2024) The Thesis Show 2024 has commenced in the Institute of Art and Design of Sindh University Jamshoro, in which the projects of the students of the final year were exhibited. Various colorful samples of art and design including paintings, textile designs were kept in the exhibition.

The Vice-Chancellor of Sindh University Prof. (Meritorious) Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro inaugurated the show and saw the art and design work decorated by the students in various galleries and appreciated the wonderful projects. The students who worked on the projects provided detailed briefings to the Vice-Chancellor about their completed endeavors.

Dr. Kalhoro expressed that the Institute of Art and Design at Sindh University was a unique institution where education was being provided under the supervision of capable and renowned artists and professors.

He said that the students of the institute can earn good income by offering their services to the companies related to the textile industry. He encouraged them to showcase their paintings and textile designs at an international level, paving the way for successful careers.

On this occasion, the former chairperson of the department of fine arts Musrat Mirza, the former director of the bureau of STAGS Muhammad Yousuf Pardesi, Prof. Marhab Qasmi, Prof. Dr. Farida Yasmin Panhwar, Qurban Mangi, Prof. Dr. Ghulam Ali Burero, deputy director of research and graduate studies Dr. Atif Hussain Mangi, controller of examinations Shahid Hussain Larak, director of institute of art and design Saeed Ahmed Mangi and others were also present.

