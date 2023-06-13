UrduPoint.com

VC-SU Lauds Allocation Of Maximum Funds For Public Sector Universities In Budget 2023-24

Muhammad Irfan Published June 13, 2023 | 07:00 PM

VC-SU lauds allocation of maximum funds for public sector universities in budget 2023-24

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor of the University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro on Tuesday lauded the government for allocating maximum funds for public sector universities of the province in the annual budget 2023-24.

He termed it as the academic vision of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah adding that a request would be forwarded to also review the financial grant allocated for the leading university of the province so that the varsity management could be able to overcome the financial constraints.

Presiding over a meeting of the Pro-Vice Chancellors, Focal Persons, Deans and heads of Departments at his office, the vice chancellor informed that with the approval of the Chief Minister, Sindh Higher education Commission has issued directives to the management of all public sector universities of the province to not only generate own resources for meeting the financial constraints, but also ensure discipline in faculties.

The HEC Sindh also issued directives to the management of engineering, medical and agriculture universities of the province to grant admission to students only in their respective disciplines, the Vice Chancellor added.

While reviewing the academic affairs of the varsity, the vice chancellor directed to also conduct online classes of Ph.D and M.Phil during summer vacations in order to bridge the educational gap. The meeting also decided that the teachers of all academic departments should submit the results of first semester examinations at the controller's office by July 15, 2023. The meeting also decided to allow teaching assistants to submit remuneration bills along with result sheets up to July 15, 2023, so that the amount could be reimbursed to them in the same month.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Budget Agriculture Same July HEC Murad Ali Shah All Government

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development C ..

Mansour bin Zayed chairs Ministerial Development Council meeting on initiatives ..

21 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Korean Foreign Minister jointl ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Korean Foreign Minister jointly chair inaugural bilateral st ..

36 minutes ago
 UAE champions future-driven investments with digit ..

UAE champions future-driven investments with digital principles: Omar bin Sultan ..

1 hour ago
 ERC distributes Eid Clothing to orphans and cancer ..

ERC distributes Eid Clothing to orphans and cancer patients children in several ..

2 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Kazakhstan and offer ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Kazakhstan and offers condolences over victims of ..

2 hours ago
 Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to b ..

Etihad Credit Insurance, KazakhExport ink MoU to boost trade ties between UAE an ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.