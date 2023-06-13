VC-SU lauds allocation of maximum funds for public sector universities in budget 2023-24

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor of the University of Sindh Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro on Tuesday lauded the government for allocating maximum funds for public sector universities of the province in the annual budget 2023-24.

He termed it as the academic vision of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah adding that a request would be forwarded to also review the financial grant allocated for the leading university of the province so that the varsity management could be able to overcome the financial constraints.

Presiding over a meeting of the Pro-Vice Chancellors, Focal Persons, Deans and heads of Departments at his office, the vice chancellor informed that with the approval of the Chief Minister, Sindh Higher education Commission has issued directives to the management of all public sector universities of the province to not only generate own resources for meeting the financial constraints, but also ensure discipline in faculties.

The HEC Sindh also issued directives to the management of engineering, medical and agriculture universities of the province to grant admission to students only in their respective disciplines, the Vice Chancellor added.

While reviewing the academic affairs of the varsity, the vice chancellor directed to also conduct online classes of Ph.D and M.Phil during summer vacations in order to bridge the educational gap. The meeting also decided that the teachers of all academic departments should submit the results of first semester examinations at the controller's office by July 15, 2023. The meeting also decided to allow teaching assistants to submit remuneration bills along with result sheets up to July 15, 2023, so that the amount could be reimbursed to them in the same month.