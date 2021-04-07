UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

VC SU Pays Homage To Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch On His Death Anniversary

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 12:46 AM

VC SU pays homage to Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch on his death anniversary

Vice Chancellor Sindh University Professor Dr, Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro visited grave of research scholar, educationist and Latif poetry expert Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch on his 10th death anniversary at Sindh University and offered fateha and paid tributes to intellectual

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor Sindh University Professor Dr, Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro visited grave of research scholar, educationist and Latif poetry expert Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch on his 10th death anniversary at Sindh University and offered fateha and paid tributes to intellectual.

The VC said that due to third wave of deadly coronavirus, 10th death anniversary ceremony had been postponed with the consultation of all stakeholders.

On the occasion the vice chancellor eulogizing services of Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch in different genres of literature said that Dr Baloch during his tenure as Sindh University Vice Chancellor from 1973 to 1976 had carried out precious research work and preserved historical heritage as well highlighted it on International level.

Among others Son of Dr Nabi Bux Baloch Engineer Ali Muhammad Baloch,family members Rafique Ahmed Baloch, Muhammad Shafique Baloch, Arz Muhammad Baloch, friends, Director Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch chair Professor Dr Fayaz Latif Chandio Director Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch Institute of Heritage research Jamshoro Dr Altaf Mehbob Jokhio, Chairman Sindhi Language Authority Dr Muhammad Ali Manjhi, Secretary Sindhi Adabi board Syed Sikandar Ali Shah, Chairman Salat aajiz Rehmat ullah Lashari, Professor Dr Abdul Majid Chandio, Asad Jamal Pali, Nafees Ahmed Nashad, writers, intellectuals, poets, folks, journalists, University Teachers,officers and employees were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Sindh Pali Jamshoro Muhammad Ali Family All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

PTI leader demands stern action against profiteers ..

5 minutes ago

Final defeat against Bayern is irrelevant for PSG ..

5 minutes ago

Yas Island collaborates with Amsalem Tours &amp; T ..

2 hours ago

Coronavirus situation under control in Punjab: Chi ..

5 minutes ago

Iran-Flagged Vessel Attacked Off Eritrea Coast - A ..

5 minutes ago

France Denies Sending Warships to Nord Stream 2 Ar ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.