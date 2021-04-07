VC SU pays homage to Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch on his death anniversary

Vice Chancellor Sindh University Professor Dr, Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro visited grave of research scholar, educationist and Latif poetry expert Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch on his 10th death anniversary at Sindh University and offered fateha and paid tributes to intellectual

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor Sindh University Professor Dr, Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro visited grave of research scholar, educationist and Latif poetry expert Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch on his 10th death anniversary at Sindh University and offered fateha and paid tributes to intellectual.

The VC said that due to third wave of deadly coronavirus, 10th death anniversary ceremony had been postponed with the consultation of all stakeholders.

On the occasion the vice chancellor eulogizing services of Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch in different genres of literature said that Dr Baloch during his tenure as Sindh University Vice Chancellor from 1973 to 1976 had carried out precious research work and preserved historical heritage as well highlighted it on International level.

Among others Son of Dr Nabi Bux Baloch Engineer Ali Muhammad Baloch,family members Rafique Ahmed Baloch, Muhammad Shafique Baloch, Arz Muhammad Baloch, friends, Director Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch chair Professor Dr Fayaz Latif Chandio Director Dr Nabi Bux Khan Baloch Institute of Heritage research Jamshoro Dr Altaf Mehbob Jokhio, Chairman Sindhi Language Authority Dr Muhammad Ali Manjhi, Secretary Sindhi Adabi board Syed Sikandar Ali Shah, Chairman Salat aajiz Rehmat ullah Lashari, Professor Dr Abdul Majid Chandio, Asad Jamal Pali, Nafees Ahmed Nashad, writers, intellectuals, poets, folks, journalists, University Teachers,officers and employees were also present on the occasion.