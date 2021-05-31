UrduPoint.com
VC SU Unfolds His Strategy Devised To Uplift Varsity Significantly

Mon 31st May 2021 | 11:21 PM

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro Monday presided over the meeting of the heads of all administrative departments and unfolded the strategy of introducing reforms which he introduced for development and progress of the varsity

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2021 ) :The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh Jamshoro Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro Monday presided over the meeting of the heads of all administrative departments and unfolded the strategy of introducing reforms which he introduced for development and progress of the varsity.

He advised the heads of sections and directors to work together for the betterment of the institution and establish effective rapport in the best interest and smooth working of the varsity.

In order to meet the future challenges, the Vice Chancellor said that it was necessary to lessen the expenses and increase the sources of income for which an effective strategy had been formulated.

He said that the construction work on the building of social sciences amounting to Rs 540 million would be started soon. "This is the plan that has been in limbo for the last three years", he said and added that two other tenders had also been opened for other administrative offices, boys, girls and working women's hostels.

After completion of all the paper work, he said that the work orders will be issued to the concerned contractors to start the construction immediately.

He said that transport and dormitory facilities for students in the campus were additional, while the fees for admissions, examinations and certificates were also much lower than that of Karachi University.

"Karachi University is not providing transport and hostel facilities but SU does it in the interest of its students hailing from far-flung areas of Sindh and the country", he added.

He said that universities in the Punjab did not give increment of 15 percent to its employees in 2019 and 10 to 15 percent in 2020 but the University of Sindh opted for it quickly as per announcement made by the government of Sindh. "Annual increment is actually an additional burden upon the university as the provincial government or HEC does not pay even a single penny in addition for it, the university has to bear this burden", he said.

He said that all the administrative heads had to realize their responsibilities and he wanted only one thing from his team that it needed to continue working on the basis of transparency and merit.

The Vice Chancellor also announced to make staff of varsity's gas section under the director of planning and development in order to redress the complainants regarding gas meters installed outside the residential colony of the university.

