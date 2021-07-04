UrduPoint.com
VC Swabi Varsity Visits MNUSA

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 04th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :Vice-Chancellor Swabi University, Prof Dr Syed Mukarram Shah here on Sunday paid visit to Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture (MNSUA) with aim of working together on latest technology and research.

Speaking on this occasion, VC Swabi said that both varsities would continue research on agriculture and hailed the MNUSA's research, projects and uplift projects.

He also paid visit to vegetable nursery and fish farm installed at research farm and latest laboratory in the University.

The VC Swabi also planted a sapling in the University's jurisdiction.

On this occasion, Registrar Imran Mahmood, Dr Umer Farooq and others were also present.

