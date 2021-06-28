VC Swabi Women University for conducting extra classes for students

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2021 ) :Vice Chancellor Swabi Women University Dr Mukaram Shah Monday directed principals of affiliated colleges to hold extra classes for students besides introducing summer semester to improve grades of the students.

Presiding over a meeting of principals of affiliated colleges of the Women University, he assured to resolve the issues of the colleges and the students, adding that extra classes would be arranged for the students to improve their grades.

He said that associated degree programs were underway in all affiliated colleges and summer semester would be introduced for the students, adding that female students were like an asset for the society and their educational grooming was must for development of the society.