VC terms IUB custodian of religious, academic heritage

Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar said Jamia Islamia is an educational institution with international recognition

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar said Jamia Islamia is an educational institution with international recognition. The University is the guardian of great religious and academic heritage. The University teachers, students, civil society and alumni are unitedly trying to get out of the current difficult situation, he said while addressing a press conference at Abbasia Campus here Thursday.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad Dean Faculty of Engineering, Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum Dean of the Faculty of Science, Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal Dean Faculty of Commerce and Management Sciences, Prof. Dr. Sheikh Shafiq ur Rahman Dean Faculty of Islamic Learning and Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil, Registrar were also present.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was unfortunately under the influence of secondaries, which had spread a lot on social media. In this regard, Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Higher education Commission, Higher Education Department South Punjab, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur and other committees are diligently investigating, he said and added that these committees would soon present its findings of the inquiry and the University would follow its recommendations. He said that some negative elements were trying to spoil the favorable educational environment of the University, but the majority of teachers and students were devoted to teaching and research and the negative activities of a few people would end soon.

The VC said that the University was committed to zero-tolerance policy on drugs and harassment.

We never have seen in the history of the University such incidents. All parents are requested to overcome the fear and confusion caused by recent incidents. The media is requested to give suggestions to improve the present situation and to end this disturbing atmosphere. The Special Committee of the Higher Education Commission regarding Harassment in the University is active and the process of punishment and punishment is always in place, he said and added, the students should contact and seek guidance from the Office of the Director of Student Affairs. Currently, he said the annual admission campaign is going on at the University, and we all have to work together to make this admission campaign a success. No one wants a bad learning environment in a university, he said.

The VC said that our students were like our children, adding that a committee would be formed to liaison with the parents and inform them about the ongoing teaching and research activities in the University.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering said that two women were included in the research committee of the Higher Education Department. The VC assured that after the investigation, those involved would be strictly punished and no exemption would be given to anyone. He said Islamia University Bahawalpur is a valuable asset for all of us. The future of our children depends on their survival and security and we will all work together to protect this precious asset, he added.

On this occasion, the media representatives welcomed the Vice Chancellor saying that he was the son of Bahawalpur and would work for the welfare and improvement of the University.