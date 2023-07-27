Open Menu

VC Terms IUB Custodian Of Religious, Academic Heritage

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 07:56 PM

VC terms IUB custodian of religious, academic heritage

Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar said Jamia Islamia is an educational institution with international recognition

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) Prof. Dr. Naveed Akhtar said Jamia Islamia is an educational institution with international recognition. The University is the guardian of great religious and academic heritage. The University teachers, students, civil society and alumni are unitedly trying to get out of the current difficult situation, he said while addressing a press conference at Abbasia Campus here Thursday.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad Dean Faculty of Engineering, Prof. Dr. Shazia Anjum Dean of the Faculty of Science, Prof. Dr. Jawad Iqbal Dean Faculty of Commerce and Management Sciences, Prof. Dr. Sheikh Shafiq ur Rahman Dean Faculty of Islamic Learning and Prof. Dr. Moazzam Jamil, Registrar were also present.

The Vice-Chancellor said that the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was unfortunately under the influence of secondaries, which had spread a lot on social media. In this regard, Chief Minister Punjab Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi, Higher education Commission, Higher Education Department South Punjab, Regional Police Officer Bahawalpur and other committees are diligently investigating, he said and added that these committees would soon present its findings of the inquiry and the University would follow its recommendations. He said that some negative elements were trying to spoil the favorable educational environment of the University, but the majority of teachers and students were devoted to teaching and research and the negative activities of a few people would end soon.

The VC said that the University was committed to zero-tolerance policy on drugs and harassment.

We never have seen in the history of the University such incidents. All parents are requested to overcome the fear and confusion caused by recent incidents. The media is requested to give suggestions to improve the present situation and to end this disturbing atmosphere. The Special Committee of the Higher Education Commission regarding Harassment in the University is active and the process of punishment and punishment is always in place, he said and added, the students should contact and seek guidance from the Office of the Director of Student Affairs. Currently, he said the annual admission campaign is going on at the University, and we all have to work together to make this admission campaign a success. No one wants a bad learning environment in a university, he said.

The VC said that our students were like our children, adding that a committee would be formed to liaison with the parents and inform them about the ongoing teaching and research activities in the University.

On this occasion, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Amjad, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering said that two women were included in the research committee of the Higher Education Department. The VC assured that after the investigation, those involved would be strictly punished and no exemption would be given to anyone. He said Islamia University Bahawalpur is a valuable asset for all of us. The future of our children depends on their survival and security and we will all work together to protect this precious asset, he added.

On this occasion, the media representatives welcomed the Vice Chancellor saying that he was the son of Bahawalpur and would work for the welfare and improvement of the University.

Related Topics

Police Chief Minister Punjab Education Punjab Drugs Social Media Civil Society Student Bahawalpur Women HEC IUB Commerce Media All From

Recent Stories

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Dar Al-Arkan&#039;s listing ..

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Dar Al-Arkan&#039;s listing of $600mn sukuk

8 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia&#039;s PIF marks $5bn to invest in Om ..

Saudi Arabia&#039;s PIF marks $5bn to invest in Oman&#039;s vital sectors

8 minutes ago
 Issa bin Zayed mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin ..

Issa bin Zayed mourns passing of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed

8 minutes ago
 Necessary to Hear Russia's Complaints Regarding Gr ..

Necessary to Hear Russia's Complaints Regarding Grain Deal - African Union Chief

15 minutes ago
 Ammunition Depot on Fire in Central Greece, Explos ..

Ammunition Depot on Fire in Central Greece, Explosions Heard - Reports

15 minutes ago
 Poland to Increase Troop Strength to 7 Divisions - ..

Poland to Increase Troop Strength to 7 Divisions - Deputy Prime Minister

15 minutes ago
Trump's Attorneys Told To Expect Indictment Agains ..

Trump's Attorneys Told To Expect Indictment Against Former President - Reports

15 minutes ago
 City Mayor Mardan presents surplus budget of over ..

City Mayor Mardan presents surplus budget of over Rs.1.71bn

17 minutes ago
 Two Emirati riders of UAE Team ADQ’s and UAE Dev ..

Two Emirati riders of UAE Team ADQ’s and UAE Development Team to compete for f ..

53 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach $13.53 bil ..

Pakistan's total foreign reserves reach $13.53 billion

1 hour ago
 KP ulema resent suicide attacks, terrorism inciden ..

KP ulema resent suicide attacks, terrorism incidents

1 hour ago
 White House Criticizes McCarthy For Republican's P ..

White House Criticizes McCarthy For Republican's Pushback Over Biden Impeachment ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan