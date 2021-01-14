VC turns the first sod for new building for social sciences faculty

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2021 ) :A groundbreaking ceremony for the new building for social sciences faculty was held here Thursday at University of Sindh.

The Vice Chancellor University of Sindh, Prof. Dr. Fateh Muhammad Burfat was the chief guest on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Vice Chancellor said that the project of building of social sciences faculty would be completed forthwith so that to resolve the issues of paucity of classrooms, offices and students' common rooms in Arts Faculty Building.

The Project Director Engineer Nisar Ahmed Sheikh gave a briefing to Dr Fateh Muhammad Barfat at the juncture.