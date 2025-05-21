- Home
VC UAJK Underscores Importance Of Communication Skills At Scholars College Training Workshop
Umer Jamshaid Published May 21, 2025 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (UAJK), Prof Dr Nadeem Haider Bukhari, has said that students enrolled in the university’s affiliated public and private colleges are an integral part of the UAJK academic family.
The university, he emphasized, is taking concrete steps to provide these students with quality education and a supportive learning environment, said a press release.
He made these remarks while addressing the closing ceremony of a three-day training workshop on “21st Century Communication Skills” organized by Scholars College of Sciences and Information Technology at Lincoln Corner, City Campus.
Speaking as Chief Guest, Prof Dr Nadeem Haider Bukhari highlighted the increasing significance of communication in today's fast-paced world, stating.
“Effective communication is a foundational skill for success in any field. Training workshops like these empower students to articulate their ideas, collaborate meaningfully, and thrive in academic and professional spheres.”
He lauded the management of Scholars College for initiating such a skill-focused training, praising their commitment to student development and academic enrichment.
"The active involvement of affiliated colleges in co-curricular growth reflects a shared vision for excellence in education,” he added.
Managing Director of Scholars College, Syed Iftikhar Hussain Kazmi, thanked the Vice-Chancellor for his presence and enlightening address. He reiterated the private sector’s appreciation for UAJK’s guidance and support, and affirmed the college’s dedication to aligning its programs with the university’s academic standards.
The training was facilitated by two distinguished resource persons from UAJK: Dr Syed Zaki ul Hassan, Assistant Prof and Dr Mubashar Naqvi, Public Relations Officer. Both delivered insightful sessions focusing on communication dynamics, media literacy, and interpersonal skills tailored to 21st-century challenges.
At the conclusion of the workshop, certificates were distributed among the participants by the Vice-Chancellor, Managing Director, and Principal of Scholars College. Souvenirs were also presented to the resource persons in recognition of their valuable contribution.
The event concluded with a renewed commitment to academic collaboration, professional growth, and equipping students with essential skills for a competitive future.
