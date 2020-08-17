UrduPoint.com
VC UET, Afghan Commissioner Exchange Ideas Of Mutual Interest

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 08:46 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ):Prof. Dr. Qaisar Ali Acting Vice-Chancellor University of Engineering Technology (UET) Peshawar Prof Dr. Qaisar Ali met with the Commissioner Afghan Refugees, Federal Capital and AJK Pakistan Abbas Khan here on Monday and exchanged ideas of mutual interest.

Both heads looked into the possibilities to sign a MoU in the near future for joint developmental projects.

Prof Dr. Qaisar Ali informed that UET Peshawar has been offering more than 100 reserved seats under the different programs to Afghan students at UET Peshawar.

Abbas Khan paid tribute to the faculty of the Civil Engineering Department and the efforts of UET Peshawar for facilitating the Afghan students.

He urged the need to start skill developmental courses for the Afghan students for their professional and personal development.

He said, as a civil engineer and alumnus of UET Peshawar he would extend support to UET Peshawar in its development and growth.

"I owe to my institution which helped me to achieve success in my career and it is time to give back in the most effective manner", he added.

The meeting was also attended by senior faculty members.

