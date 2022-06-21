UrduPoint.com

VC UET Calls On KP Acting Governor

June 21, 2022

VC UET calls on KP Acting Governor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :Vice Chancellor (VC) University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Nowshera, Professor Dr. Zafar Khan Tuesday called on KP Acting Governor, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani and discussed activities of the varsity.

He informed acting governor about problems of the varsity and discussed its operational matters.

Acting Governor listened to the problems and said that steps would be taken to resolve issues and difficulties of the university.

