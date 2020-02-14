UrduPoint.com
VC UET Given Additional Charge As VC Shuhada-APS UoT, Nowshera

Fri 14th February 2020 | 05:41 PM

According to the notification issued by the Higher Education Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Vice Chancellor University of Engineering & Technology (UET), Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain has been given additional charge to look-after the affairs of the office of Vice Chancellor Shuhada-APS, UoT, Nowshera till appointment of regular Vice Chancellor by the concerned Department

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :According to the notification issued by the Higher education Department, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Vice Chancellor University of Engineering & Technology (UET), Peshawar, Prof. Dr. Iftikhar Hussain has been given additional charge to look-after the affairs of the office of Vice Chancellor Shuhada-APS, UoT, Nowshera till appointment of regular Vice Chancellor by the concerned Department.

According to the notification, the competent authority based on a summary duly approved by the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has accepted the resignation of Prof. Dr. Qamar-ul-Wahab, Vice Chancellor Shudada-APS University of Technology (UoT) Nowshera with effect from 02-02-2020.

In the meanwhile, Prof. Dr. Iftkhar Hussain has resumed the charge on Friday. He visited the University and chaired a high level meeting of all Heads of Departments. He specifically instructed the members to give high priority to the critical issues that the University has been facing in the past.

These included staff salaries, accreditation of various departments pending since 2016 and initiate the procurement process for the state-of-the-art laboratory equipment. He also vowed to ensure close coordination with the Higher Education Department KP for smooth functioning of the university.

More Stories From Pakistan

