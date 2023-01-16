VC UET inaugurates China Study Centre

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The inauguration ceremony of China Study Centre funded by the Higher Education Commission (HEC) held at University of Engineering and Technology (UET) on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The inauguration ceremony of China Study Centre funded by the Higher education Commission (HEC) held at University of Engineering and Technology (UET) on Monday.

Vice Chancellor UET Prof Dr Syed Mansoor Sarwar accompanied by Director China Study Center Prof Dr Shahid Rafique inaugurated the centre.

The China Study Centre is established as mini think tank to promote academic and research linkages among the Chinese and Pakistani universities. The Primary function of the centre is to drive collaborative activities to enhance understanding of Chinese system, culture and economic miracle.

Deans of all faculties, registrar, director IB&M, Dr Mahwish Riaz Chairperson Department of Humanities and Natural Sciences, In-charge Chinese Language Programme and all Chinese language staff attended the ceremony.