VC UET Mardan Assumes Additional Charge Of Bacha Khan University Charsadda

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 24th July 2020 | 11:36 PM

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who is also Chancellor of Bacha Khan University Charsadda has assigned additional charge of the post of Vice Chancellor, Bacha Khan University Charsadda to Prof Dr Shahid Khattak, Vice Chancellor, University of Engineering and Technology Mardan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2020 ) :Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who is also Chancellor of Bacha Khan University Charsadda has assigned additional charge of the post of Vice Chancellor, Bacha Khan University Charsadda to Prof Dr Shahid Khattak, Vice Chancellor, University of Engineering and Technology Mardan.

He will be in addition to his own duties till arrival of regular Vice Chancellor said a notification issued on Friday.

