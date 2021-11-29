VC University of Peshawar lauds services of out-going Prof Dr Niaz Muhammad

Professor Dr Niaz Muhammad retired from his service as Chairman Department of Sociology University of Peshawar on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2021 ) :Professor Dr Niaz Muhammad retired from his service as Chairman Department of Sociology University of Peshawar on Monday.

Vice Chancellor of UoP Prof Dr Muhammad Idrees lauded the services of Dr Niaz.

The function was held in the committee room to honour Prof Dr Niaz Muhammad, on his retirement.

Prof Dr Niaz Muhammed joined the university of Peshawar as a lecture in 1987.

He has 58 national and international research papers and supervised 27 MPhil scholars while 15 PhD doctors.He remained a member of the Advance Studies Research board (ASRB) for six years.

He also remained PhD external examiner for different universities of Sindh, KP and Punjab.

Niaz said that teaching was one of the best professions, I have opted to serve future generations.

The program was attended by the Dean Social Science Prof Dr Zahid Anwar, Registrar Mr Saifullah Khan, Director Admission, Ali Asghar Jan, Provost Dr Fazal Sher, Treasurer Ayesha Salman, Director IER Prof Dr Rauf, Director Advance Studies Dr Arshad Ali, Director QEC Dr Zahoor, Prof Dr Anwar Alam and others.